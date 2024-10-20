Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- It's Giving Camp with Anthony Murphy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway news brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com! Then I am joined by performer, choreographer, and director Anthony Murphy to talk all about his amazing career! Straight off of graduating from Otterbein University with a degree in directing, Anthony booked the role of the Genie in the first national tour of Aladdin, eventually going on to join the international touring company in Australia. He was also seen on Broadway in Diana The Musical after the re-opening of Broadway post pandemic. Most recently he was seen in the Broadway revival of The Wiz, while simultaneously making his NYC choreography debut with the off-broadway production of Fowl Play, directed by Tye Blue. He is currently performing in the off-broadway hit Titanique, covering multiple roles!

Anthony is a true multi-hyphenate, and we touch on his journey from collegiate directing to Broadway performance. He is such a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!