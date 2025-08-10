Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- James Ortiz is the Puppet Master (Literally)

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

From his enormous, OBIE Award-winning, dinosaur puppets in Lincoln Center's The Skin of Our Teeth, to the creation of fan favorite Milky White the cow in the Broadway Revival of Into The Woods, James Ortiz's work is as imaginative as it is impactful.

A graduate of the acting program at SUNY Purchase, James has worked as a designer, director, and performer in reputable regional houses all over the country, like The MUNY, Hartford Stage, Papermill Playhouse, Yale Rep, and Ars Nova. Most recently his work was seen onstage at Arena Stage in the world premiere of Heather Christian's musical adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time. You can also catch James in the upcoming original feature film, Project Hail Mary, opposite Ryan Gosling in the spring of 2026.

In this episode, James shares insight on the world of puppetry and its importance onstage, and we touch on how his work has impacted people across the globe. On top of it all, James is simply the loveliest. U don't wanna miss this episode!