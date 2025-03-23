Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Hello! it's Noah Marlowe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, current Elder Cunningham standby in Broadway's The Book of Mormon, Noah Marlowe is here! Noah started his professional career at age 10, playing the role of Michael Banks in the Broadway production of Disney's Mary Poppins. Now he is standing by for a principal role in one of Broadway's biggest hits.

In this episode, we touch on everything from being a child actor, to swinging on mid-show for one of Broadway's biggest roles. Noah shares about his experience leaving a collegiate program early to make his Broadway debut, and what it means to navigate the current landscape while acting in a long running show. Noah is the sweetest, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Marlowe's other Broadway credits include: Act One (u/s Moss/Bernie), Mary Poppins (Michael Banks). National Tour: Elf (Michael). Off-Broadway: Fun Home (Christian). Regional: Imaginary Boy (Curt), Holiday Inn (Charlie Winslow), LMNOP (Timmy), Wikimusical (Young Peter/Nudge). Concert: I am Harvey Milk (Young Harvey) – San Francisco (cast recording) and New York.