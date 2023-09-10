Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream

Join Jayke Workman and Ben Bogen for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 3 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, I share all of the latest Bway casting updates in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com! Then I am joined by Bway performer and teacher, Ben Bogen! Ben shares about his time in Frozen on Broadway, and covering multiple roles in the national tour and off-broadway companies of Jersey Boys, including Frankie Valli. He also opens up about his experience as a queer artist, and developing his original solo show entitled Teenage Dream, which celebrates the 10 year anniversary of his coming out. Ben talks about his fulfilling work teaching young artists, and how he found light at the end of a very dark injury-induced tunnel. You can catch Ben currently traveling the country with the national tour of Tina, The Tina Turner Musical.






Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns

Jayke is joined by Bway icon Jackie Burns to talk all about her incredible career! Jackie holds the distinction of being the longest-running Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and has become recognized as the face of the show (the green face of course). But Elphie is not the only role originated by Idina Menzel that Jackie has played, as she went on to replace Idina in Broadway's If/Then in the role of Elizabeth.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jamaal Fields-Green Is a Smooth Criminal Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jamaal Fields-Green Is a Smooth Criminal

In this episode, Jamaal shares his experience of training for the show with Michael Jackson's actual team of choreographers, and how difficult it can be to play someone as iconic as MJ. Jamaal also shares about his time in the Chicago company of Hamilton, playing the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He talks about his own original music, and his experience working in tv/film and his own short films.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed Im Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed I'm Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed

In this episode, Mean Girls star Barrett Wilbert Weed shares her experience working in tv and film, and overcoming the ups and downs of the musical theater industry. Barrett also touches on what it's like to be part of iconic shows with cult followings, and how her upbringing led her to the world of the arts. U guys, we giggle a lot, you don't wanna miss this episode.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Liz Larsen Is A Cadillac Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Liz Larsen Is A Cadillac

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld recap contains some very exciting casting news! Then I am joined by Tony-nominated actress, Liz Larsen, as she shares some incredible stories from throughout her Broadway career. Liz has countless Broadway credits, including Fiddler On The Roof, Damn Yankees, Beautiful, Rocky Horror, Hairspray, and of course her Tony nominated performance as Cleo in The Most Happy Fella.

From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage DreamExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie BurnsExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jamaal Fields-Green Is a Smooth CriminalExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jamaal Fields-Green Is a Smooth Criminal
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed I'm Sure with Barrett Wilbert WeedExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed I'm Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
WICKED

Recommended For You