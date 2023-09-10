Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ben Bogen Is a Teenage Dream

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, I share all of the latest Bway casting updates in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com! Then I am joined by Bway performer and teacher, Ben Bogen! Ben shares about his time in Frozen on Broadway, and covering multiple roles in the national tour and off-broadway companies of Jersey Boys, including Frankie Valli. He also opens up about his experience as a queer artist, and developing his original solo show entitled Teenage Dream, which celebrates the 10 year anniversary of his coming out. Ben talks about his fulfilling work teaching young artists, and how he found light at the end of a very dark injury-induced tunnel. You can catch Ben currently traveling the country with the national tour of Tina, The Tina Turner Musical.



