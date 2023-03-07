Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: New Photos of Aaron Lazar, Sierra Boggess, Julia Lester, John-Michael Lyles & More in THE SECRET GARDEN

Now on stage through March 26th, 2023.

Mar. 07, 2023  

See all new photos of The Secret Garden currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023!

The Secret Garden follows the young, orphaned Mary Lennox (Emily Jewel Hoder) as she's sent from her home in India to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted English country estate. Guided by an exceptionally beautiful score, audiences will be swept away with Mary's unapologetic curiosity as she is joined with the help of unlikely companions transporting her on a thrilling quest to untangle the pieces of her family's past and - most importantly - discover herself.

This complete cast of The Secret Garden includes Sierra Boggess (Lily Craven), Terron Brooks (Major Shelley), Mark Capri (Ben Weatherstaff), Peyton Crim (Major Holmes), Derrick Davis (Archibald Craven), Randi De Marco (swing), Susan Denaker (Mrs. Medlock), Kelley Dorney (Mrs. Winthrop/Cholera), Ali Ewoldt (Rose Lennox), William Foon (Colin Craven alternate), Ava Madison Gray (Mary Lennox alternate), John Krause (Captain Albert Lennox), Aaron Lazar (Dr. Neville Craven), Julia Lester (Martha), Reese Levine (Colin Craven), Sam Linkowski (swing), John-Michael Lyles (Dickon), Yamuna Meleth (Ayah), Cassandra Marie Murphy (Mrs. Shelley), Ariel Neydavoud (ensemble), James Olivas (Lieutenant Wright), Sadie Brickman Reynolds (Mary Lennox), Kyla Jordan Stone (Alice), and Vishal Vaidya (Fakir).

This revival production based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett of the same name will include book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, music by Lucy Simon, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The creative team includes Rob Berman (Music Supervision and Additional Orchestrations), Danny Troob (Orchestrator), Dan Redfeld (Music Director), Jason Sherwood (Set Designer), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Designer), Ken Billington (Co-Lighting Designer), Brian Monahan (Co-Lighting Designer), Dan Moses Schreier (Sound Designer), Victoria Tinsman (Wig and Makeup Designer), Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA (Casting), as well as David Franklin (Production Stage Manager).

Nominated for seven Tony Awards and winner of Best Book of a Musical as well as two Drama Desk Awards, this enchanting musical is based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's turn-of-the-century tale about understanding and compassion.

The Secret Garden had its world premiere in 1989 as a Virginia Stage Company production at the Wells Theatre in Norfolk, Virginia. It then premiered on Broadway in 1991, earning three Tony Awards including a win for Daisy Eagan, who is the youngest female recipient of a Tony Award to date for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. The Secret Garden went on to be produced all over the world, including Australia and in the U.K. by The Royal Shakespeare Company, breaking box office records before a West End run. The production is a favorite among many local and regional theatres.

Tickets for The Secret Garden are on sale now and start at $40. They will be available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

From L to R: Kelley Dorney and Aaron Lazar in the revival production of The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Matthew Murphy of MurphyMade

Susan Denaker in the revival production of The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy of MurphyMade

From L to R: Sierra Boggess, Derrick Davis, Julia Lester and Emily Jewel Hoder in the revival production of The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy of MurphyMade

From L to R: Emily Jewel Hoder and John-Michael Lyles in the revival production of The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch Photography

Aaron Lazar in the revival production of The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch Photography

From L to R: Derrick Davis and Aaron Lazar in the revival production of The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre February 19 through March 26, 2023.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch Photography




