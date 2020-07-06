Exclusive: Melissa Errico Sings 'Blackberry Winter' as Part of the Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.
Melissa Errico's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET. The purchase tickets for the virtual concert, click here.
Check out an exclusive clip below of Melissa singing Blackberry Winter by Alec Wilder.
Melissa sang this song with Seth live in advance of her upcoming recording project Two Spring Songs for Summer. This July 10 release features two classic songs, newly recorded: Michel Legrand's "You Must Believe In Spring" - including new lyrics specially written for Melissa by Alan and Marilyn Bergman - backed with Alec Wilder's cult classic, "Blackberry Winter." Two Spring Songs for Summer will be available at Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music and is available for streaming and digital download on all platforms.
In addition, check out a clip of the next winner of The Seth Sing-Off, Dana Kluczyk singing "I Could Have Danced All Night."
Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated actress, singer and author who contributes regularly to The New York Times, and is known for her starring roles on Broadway, including "My Fair Lady," "High Society" and "Les Miserables". Errico's history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in "Sunday In The Park With George" at The Kennedy Center, and she has since co-starred as Clara in "Passion" at Classic Stage Company and in the NY City Center Encores! production of the Sondheim/Rodgers musical "Do I Hear A Waltz?"
In addition to Sondheim, nothing in her work has been more constant than her association with composer Michel Legrand. Having starred in his sole Broadway show, "Amour", she went on to collaborate with him on the iconic album "Legrand Affair". After his death in 2019, she was asked to write his eulogy by The New York Times and was then invited to be the sole American performer in the extraordinary two-day memorial to Legrand held in April, 2019 at Paris' Le Grand Rex Theatre.
Warner Music/Ghostlight Records recently reissued her symphonic album, which Legrand arranged & conducted, as "Legrand Affair (Deluxe Edition)." She has been keeping busy through these difficult months by offering multiple live-streams and conversations, teaching master classes for students across the country and producing a delicious at-home cooking show "The Honest Cook" on Instagram, which she chronicled in an essay for Variety magazine.
