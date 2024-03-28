Exclusive: Listen to 'Why I Kill' From Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The original cast album for Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger will be released this Friday, March 29. We have your exclusive first listen of the song 'Why I Kill', performed by Tarra Conner Jones. Listen to the song below!

The album will be released from Yellow Sound Label and can be pre-ordered here.

White Girl in Danger, a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama, was directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop). Meg Zervoulis served as music supervisor. The album, based on last year’s co-production from Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater, is produced by Michael Croiter, Lynne Shankel, and Michael R. Jackson, and co-produced by Meg Zervoulis, with Salman al-Rashid and Accidental Jacket Entertainment serving as executive producers. Lynne Shankel provides orchestrations.

In White Girl in Danger, the citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs (Latoya Edwards) and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite’s juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention—especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha’s Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway?

The cast of White Girl in Danger features Rocky Anicette, Liz Lark Brown, LaDonna Burns, Alexis Cofield, Kayla Davion, Shane Donovan, Latoya Edwards, Jennifer Fouché, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Ciara Alyse Harris, Vincent Jamal Hooper, James Jackson Jr., Tarra Conner Jones,Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Jon-Michael Reese, Eric William Morris, and Natalie Walker.