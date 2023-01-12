Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Listen to 'Do It For You' from BETWEEN THE LINES Cast Recording

Between the Lines will be released by Ghostlight Records on January 13, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023 Â 

Tomorrow, January 13, Ghostlight Records will release Between the Lines - Original Cast Recording ahead of a special concert event at 54 Below on Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 PM. Tickets, which are $65-75, are available HERE. The concert will feature the show's original cast members Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Vicki Lewis, Hillary Fisher, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos, John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Sean Stack, Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry, Aubrey Matalon, and Julia Murney.

Pre-save the album at Ghostlight.lnk.to/BetweenTheLines

Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Between the Lines was performed in New York at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage from June 15 to September 11, 2022. Produced by Daryl Roth, Between the Lines is co-produced by Columbia Live Stage, Andrew Paradis, Elizabeth Armstrong, Kevin Sullivan, Tom Tuft and Writers' Cage.

Below, check an exclusive first listen of "Do It For You," performed by Wren Rivera, Jerusha Cavazos, Vicki Lewis, and Arielle Jacobs.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 22 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights, and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group. GhostlightRecords.com

"BETWEEN THE LINES - ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING" - Track List

1. Another Chapter
2. Between the Lines
3. Happily Ever After Hour
4. Talkin' to Oliver
5. Mr. Darcy and Me
6. Inner Thoughts
7. Start Again Tomorrow
8. In My Perfect World
9. Crazy Chemistry
10. Butterflies
11. I'm Not Through
12. A Whole New Story
13. Best Day Ever
14. Do It for You
15. Something to Hold on To
16. Leaps and Bounds
17. Out of Character
18. Can't Get 'Em Out
19. Between the Lines (Reprise)
20. Say It in Other Words
21. Inner Thoughts (Reprise)



