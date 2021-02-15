Exclusive: Laura Osnes and Husband Nathan Johnson Perform 'A Whole New World' on THE SETH CONCERT SERIES

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Laura's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series is now available On Demand.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered yesterday, featuring Laura and her husband Nathan Johnson singing 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin!

The winner of this week's Seth Sing-Off Contest is Isabella Grace Lecomte!

Laura Osnes is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her memorable performances in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award) and Bonnie & Clyde. Other Broadway: Bandstand, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Grease. She has starred in three Hallmark channel original movies: One Royal Holiday, A Homecoming For The Holidays, and In The Key Of Love, and has guest-starred in Fosse/Verdon (F/X), Dynasty (CW), Elementary (CBS), and A Killer Party (a new digital musical). Other NY/regional: The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (Manhattan Concert Productions), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater); The Band Wagon, Pipe Dream (City Center Encores!); The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall), Carousel (Lyric Opera of Chicago), On The Town (Boston Pops). In addition to touring with the popular Broadway Princess Party concert series she co-created, her extensive cabaret and symphony concert career includes broadcast performances with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Live From Lincoln Center (PBS), The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), A Capitol Fourth (PBS), American Songbook (PBS), Six By Sondheim (HBO), and more. She can be heard on her two solo albums and several original cast recordings. @lauraosnes