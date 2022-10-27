Exclusive: L Morgan Lee Discusses Breaking Barriers in A STRANGE LOOP on BROADWAY SANDWICH
L Morgan Lee’s episode of Broadway Sandwich will premiere on November 1.
L Morgan Lee, breakout star of "A Strange Loop" and the first trans actor to garner a Tony nomination, will be featured on a new episode of Broadway Sandwich, premiering on November 1.
Watch an exclusive clip of L Morgan Lee talking candidly with host Garen Scribner about being a role model.
In the episode, Garen meets L Morgan Lee to go shopping for a sofa. But first, they enjoy (Broadway) sandwiches from L Morgan's go-to spot: a deli right next to her stage door. There's time for a quick spin on the stage and a peek at L Morgan's dressing room before she needs to get ready for her evening performance.
Broadway Sandwich takes audiences behind the scenes to discover what Broadway's biggest stars do in their free time sandwiched between matinee and evening shows.
The new season will also spotlight Nadia Brown ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"), Sara Esty ("The Phantom of the Opera"), Leslie Donna Flesner ("Funny Girl"), Ayana George ("MJ: The Musical"), Andrea Macasaet ("Six: The Musical"), Caleb Marshall-Villarreal ("Moulin Rouge! The Musical"), and John Eric Parker ("The Book of Mormon").
Watch the exclusive video clip here:
