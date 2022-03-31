Exclusive: Kathryn Hahn & H. Jon Benjamin Sing in CENTRAL PARK Clip

Click Here for More Articles on Central Park

In the penultimate episode of the second season of Central Park, Paige, voiced by Kathryn Hahn, digs up evidence that has the power to take down Mayor Whitney Whitebottom, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin.

Watch an exclusive clip of Hahn and Benjamin singing in the new episode, streaming tomorrow, April 1, on Apple TV+.

"Central Park" is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

"Central Park" is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

Watch the new clip here: