Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe

Noises Off will run through August 3, 2025 at The Old Globe Theatre.

By: Jul. 11, 2025
Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays returns to its stage this summer to lead the cast of Michael Frayn’s side-splitting backstage farce Noises Off at The Old Globe in San Diego. Directed by Gordon Greenberg, performances will run through August 3, 2025, with opening night set for Friday, July 11 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Noises Off is a high-speed backstage farce that follows a theater company as everything that can go wrong…does. As doors slam, lines get mangled, props fly, and tempers flare, the cast’s onstage and offstage lives collide in a crescendo of comic chaos.

Joining Jefferson Mays are Linda Mugleston as Dotty Otley, Nehal Joshi as Gary Lejeune, Bryonha Marie as Belinda Blair, Matthew Patrick Davis as Tim Allgood, Michelle Veintimilla as Brooke Ashton, James Waterson as Lloyd Dallas, Abby Leigh Huffstetler as Poppy Norton-Taylor, and Orville Mendoza as Selsdon Mowbray.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first look at the cast in action!

 Photo Credit: Rich Soublet II

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Linda Mugleston

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Michelle Veintimilla

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Abby Leigh Huffstetler

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
The cast of Noises Off

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
James Waterston

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Jefferson Mays

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Matthew Patrick Davis and James Waterston

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Michelle Veintimilla and Andrew Leeds, Linda Mugleston, Bryonha Marie, and Jefferson Mays

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Orville Mendoza

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Bryonha Marie, Jefferson Mays, Abby Leigh Huffstetler, Michelle Veintimilla, and James Waterston

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe ImageMatthew Patrick Davis

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Orville Mendoza, Abby Leigh Huffstetler, Linda Mugleston, and Bryonha Marie

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
The cast of Noises Off

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Bryonha Marie

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image

Cast of Noises Off

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
The cast of Noises Off

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Jefferson Mays, Linda Mugleston, and Nehal Joshi

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Nehal Joshi

Exclusive: First Look at Jefferson Mays & More in NOISES OFF at The Old Globe Image
Nehal Joshi, Abby Leigh Huffstetler, and James Waterston




