Exclusive: Adam Pascal Sings a LES MISERABLES Medley As Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Adam Pascal's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Adam singing a Les Miserables medley!

Pascal, a Tony-nominee and Obie and Theatre World Award winning star, has created some of the most memorable roles in recent Broadway history. He shot to stardom for originating the role of Roger in the Broadway blockbuster Rent, as well as the London production, and starred in the film version. He also originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and was featured as the Emcee in the critically acclaimed revival of Cabaret directed by Sam Mendes.

He has recently starred on Broadway in Memphis, Chicago and the original cast of Disaster! (co-written by Seth Rudetsky!) Other of his recent performances include the role of Freddie in Chess at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside both Idina Menzel and Josh Groban. This performance was recorded for PBS' Great Performances series and has been released on DVD. He also reprised his starring role in the 2009 Broadway Tour of Rent. His film work, in addition to the screen version of Rent, includes SLC Punk!, School of Rock and the movie musical Temptation. He has also released two solo rock albums, "Model Prisoner" and "Civilian" for Sh-K-Boom Records. Adam was seen recently as William Shakespeare in the 2017 National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Something Rotten! and starred last season as Edward in the new musical Pretty Woman on Broadway.

The winner of this week's Seth Sing Off Contest was Adam Berry, who is also the star of the TV show Kindrid Spirits!