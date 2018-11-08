Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

To celebrate 10 years of musical theatre at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (A.R.T.) BroadwayWorld is counting down to their production of ExtraOrdinary, a show highlighting productions of the past decade - including those which made it all the way to Broadway, with never-before-seen photos, videos, and more!

Today's production is NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... But what about Pierre? Based on a scandalous 70-page slice of War and Peace, this electropop opera (from the musical mind of Dave Malloy who brought Three Pianos, Ghost Quartet, and Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage to A.R.T.) is Tolstoy like you've never experienced him before. Step into a glamorous, romantic world of chandeliers, vodka and caviar in the salons and opera houses of 19th century Moscow, where passions ignite as Napoleon's war rages outside the city. With the cast and musicians swirling among audience members (in an immersive set designed by 2015 MacArthur 'Genius Grant' Winner, Mimi Lien), this new musical brings to life the heart of literature's most epic tale of love and fate.

The Great Comet ran at A.R.T. from December 6, 2015 to January 3, 2016 before making the leap to Broadway! It featured Book, Music and Lyrics by Dave Malloy, Direction by Rachel Chavkin, Choreography by Sam Pinkleton, Music Direction by Or Matias, and Music Supervision by Sonny Paladino. The company included Denee Benton, Brittain Ashford, Lilli Cooper, Lucas Steele, and more.

ExtraOrdinary is a cabaret retrospective celebrating ten years of musical theater at the A.R.T. This season marks Diane Paulus' tenth as the A.R.T.'s Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director. The limited run begins on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and ends on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Tickets for ExtraOrdinary start at $25 and are available now online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to Subscribers, Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.







