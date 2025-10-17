Everything to Know About 'Wicked Night' on DANCING WITH THE STARS: Full Song List & More

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Next week, Dancing with the Stars contestants will be dancing through life for the special "Wicked Night" episode of the show. Ahead of the episode, more details have been revealed about the show, including the full song list, special guests, and more. “Wicked Night” will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, special guest judge Jon M. Chu, director of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, will join the judging panel to provide insights as the couples dance to songs from the musical. The episode will also feature the premiere of a never-before-seen clip from Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters in November.

In addition, there will be special video messages from the film’s acclaimed cast, including Academy Award nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Bailey, and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.

The night will carry on with a show-stopping medley to “No One Mourns the Wicked / Defying Gravity / For Good / Thank Goodness / Dancing Through Life / What Is This Feeling?” from Wicked and Wicked: For Good. Then the couples will perform gravity-defying routines set to the styles of Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Foxtrot, Jazz, Rumba, and Quickstep.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from Dedication Night and Wicked Night will be combined with the judges’ scores from both nights to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination after two weeks of dancing.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

After each episode, go behind the curtain with the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast.” Hosted by Season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the show brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances people can’t stop discussing. Tune in Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.