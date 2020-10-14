Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Join the Radio Free Birdland Concert Series - Tickets Now On Sale!
Tickets are now available for the Hadestown stars' shows in November and December.
Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney have been added to the Radio Free Birdland virtual concert line up! Get your tickets today!
On Friday, November 20 at 7pm, two-time Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert. On Thursday, December 3 at 7pm, Hadestown star Reeve Carney will be in the spotlight, performing his very personal, intimate one-man show.
GET TICKETS TO EVA'S CONCERT
GET TICKETS TO REEVE'S CONCERT
Eva Noblezada was discovered by a top New York casting agent when she was still in high school. Most recently, she originated the lead role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway, a performance for which she received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. She was also nominated for her Broadway debut performance as Kim in Cameron Mackintosh's epic Miss Saigon revival, at age 21! Ms. Noblezada can also be seen opposite Lea Salonga in the new independent film "Yellow Rose," about a talented singer and undocumented Filipina whose mother is taken away by ICE.
Reeve Carney was recently cheered as Orpheus in the Broadway production of Hadestown. Prior to that, he was best known for the role of Dorian Gray in Showtime's hit series "Penny Dreadful" and for originating the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the smash Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, a role that he was handpicked for by Julie Taymor and U2's Bono and The Edge. Reeve was last seen in FOX's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again." His film credits include "Gemini, The Tempest" and "Snow Falling on Cedars." Recordings include his debut solo album, Youth is Wasted (five Independent Music Awards including Best Album) and Mr. Green Vol. 1, with the band, Carney.
