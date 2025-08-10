Eva Noblezada Teases Return to CABARET in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eva Noblezada, who was just in the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret, just teased to social media about returning to the show in the West End.

In the video, she says, sitting at a dressing room station on a phone call, "Hey, it's me... I was thinking... I don't think I'm ready to leave yet. Yeah, I think I'm ready for a round two. And I have a great idea who the Emcee should be."

In March 2025, she took on the role of Sally Bowles in the Broadway revival of Cabaret, running through July of that year, shortly after concluding her acclaimed turn as Daisy Buchanan in the 2024 Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

About Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony for starring in Hadestown. It was Eva’s second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her nomination for the title role of Miss Saigon. Earlier, she starred as Eponine in Les Misérables on London’s West End. In film, she played the lead in Sony Pictures’ acclaimed Yellow Rose; was featured in Amblin’s Easter Sunday; and starred for Skydance Animation and AppleTV+ in Luck.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas