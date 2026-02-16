Eugene IV to Release YOUNG JOHN LEWIS Musical Album

Atlanta-based composer and music producer Eugene IV is commemorating the birthday of civil rights icon John Lewis with the release of his new album, Young John Lewis: The ATL Sessions. The project features music from—and inspired by—the Theatrical Outfit world premiere of the musical Young John Lewis.

Spanning soul, gospel, and hip-hop, with a distinctly Atlanta-rooted sound, Young John Lewis: The ATL Sessions reflects both the historical significance and the present-day impact of John Lewis’s life and legacy. Featuring vocal collaborations between original cast members and several Atlanta-based special guests, Eugene IV aims to recapture the electricity of the stage production while extending its reach beyond the theater.

The album includes extended arrangements of his songs from the original production, including the retitled “Ella & Diane,” featuring a stirring duet by Latrice Pace (of the Pace Sisters) and Algebra Blessett. The project also introduces a brand-new track, “Real Good Trouble,” produced by Grammy Award–winning producer and songwriter Dana “Big Dane” Johnson (Avery*Sunshine). Additional featured artists include Donnie (former Motown recording artist), Rahbi, Jon Goode, and DJ Applejac.

A vocalist, musician, songwriter, and award-winning music director and actor, Eugene IV played a key role in the development of the original musical, serving as composer, music director, and arranger for the 11-voice ensemble and 5-piece band.

“It was a tremendous honor to create music that would tell the story and pay tribute to the legacy of the great John Lewis,” says Eugene IV. “It was especially important to me to infuse this album with a distinct Atlanta sound to pay homage to the place and the people that he so fiercely represented.”

The Young John Lewis world premiere became the second-highest-grossing production in Theatrical Outfit’s history and Eugene IV is currently collaborating with the Alliance Theatre to develop a young-audiences adaptation of the production for student audiences.

Young John Lewis: The ATL Sessions will be released on February 21, 2026, coinciding with John Lewis’s birthday, and will be available on all major music streaming platforms.

Young John Lewis: The ATL Sessions Track Listing:

“(Ain’t Gonna) Turn Me Round” (feat. John R. Lewis, DJ Applejac)

“Free” (feat. Jon Goode, Terrence J. Smith, VertigoFlint, Neal A. GHant, Michael Basil) “Done To Me” (feat. Donnie)

“Ella & Diane” (feat. Latrice Pace & Algebra Blessett) “L.O.V.E.” (feat. John R. Lewis, Michael Basil)

“My Son” (feat. Latrice Pace) “Real Good Trouble”

“Hold On” (feat. Latrice Pace, Rahbi, Brandin Jay, Terrence J. Smith)