Ethan Slater, Drew Gehling, And More Will Perform The Music & Lyrics Of Drew Gasparini At Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below will present Raise A Glass: The Music and Lyrics of Drew Gasparini on Thursday, October 4th at 9:30pm. The cast will feature 2018 Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Drew Gehling (Waitress, Dave), Gizel Jiménez (Avenue Q, Miss You Like Hell), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), and Andrew Kober (Twelfth Night), among others.

Composer Drew Gasparini returns for his annual back-to-school special at Feinstein's/54 Below! This show will be "part two" in a series of new, autobiographical songs he's been writing for a new, upcoming album. As ever, it will be an evening that simultaneously pulls at your heartstrings, poses existential questions, and makes you want to raise a glass in celebration of life. Brand new songs. Huge Broadway stars. Same kick-ass party, but with a personal twist (take two).

Drew's music will be performed by Slater, Gallagher, Gehling, Jiménez, Fankhauser, Kober, Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), Keith White (A Bronx Tale), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Josh Walker (Rent Tour), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Chloe Gasparini (Saint Adeline), Morgan Mabry, Michael Coale Grey, and Alexis Myles, accompanied by Justin Goldner, Cale Hawkins, and Marques Walls. The evening is produced by Erica Rotstein.

Raise A Glass: The Music and Lyrics of Drew Gasparini will play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 4, 2018 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $25, and there is a $25 food & drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Drew Gasparini is committed to forging a new sound in the intersection between theatre and pop, and to nurturing the next generation of artists. Named one of Playbill.com's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know," Drew is currently developing a number of new stage musicals including an adaptation of the film Night Shift for Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, an adaptation of the film It's Kind of a Funny Story for Universal Theatrical Group, an adaptation of the Newberry Award-winning children's book The Whipping Boy (the latter two titles with bookwriter Alex Brightman), and The Drum Bridge (with Brandon Ellis).

He also wrote music for Everything in its Place: The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers, a one-man-show by Brightman that premiered at Bloomington Playwrights Project in April 2016. Drew was a contributing composer for Hit List on the NBC television series "SMASH," and his unique brand of musical theatre concerts have been performed to sold-out houses at esteemed venues from NY to London, ranging in size from Feinstein's/54 Below to The Kennedy Center.

Drew can often be found sharing the stage with his talented sisters, Kasie and Chloe, performing their signature brand of folk pop as Saint Adeline; with his teacher Louis Sacco performing re-interpretations of jazz standards as "Louis & Drew"; or with his three best friends-Broadway's Alex Brightman, F. Michael Haynie, and Andrew Kober-performing obscene comedy as The (M)orons. An educator at heart, Drew has taught master classes for students around the world. He is signed with Razor & Tie Music Publishing, his sheet music is available for purchase at www.NewMusicalTheatre.com, and his albums are available on iTunes. For more about Drew's work as a composer, performer, and educator, visit www.thedrewgasparini.com.

