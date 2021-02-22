Eryc Taylor Dance Presents New Film UNCHARTED TERRITORY: DANCERS IN ISOLATION

Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD) presents a new film, Uncharted Territory: Dancers in Isolation, premiering virtually on YouTube Live on March 21, 2021, at 6 pm EST. The event will feature guest artist introductions, a word from the Artistic Director, and more. Donation-based tickets will go on sale on March 1, 2021, at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uncharted-territory-the-film-virtual-world-premiere-event-tickets-141722948153.

Following the premiere, the film will be available for public viewing from March 22-28, 2021. The week of post-premiere festivities will also include daily Instagram Live events with artist and collaborator Q&As, interviews, live rehearsals, and more. All events are free and open to the public, with donations encouraged. Patrons can also text the code "UNCHARTED" to 44-321 to donate.



Conceived by Artistic Director Eryc Taylor, and developed over Zoom, Uncharted Territory: Dancers in Isolation features dancers Nicole Baker, Chris Bell, Taylor Ennen, AJ Guevara, Eryc Taylor, and Alex Tenreiro Theis, original scores by Daniel Tobias, and film editing by Benny Krown.

"Each dancer recorded themselves, so I have enjoyed getting to know each dancer through the unique movements and angles they chose," said film editor Benny Krown.

Uncharted Territory is a five-part dance film created in isolation in 2020 over eight months. The dance film is a cathartic reenactment and time capsule for the period of tension and uncertainty when the global pandemic forced the Company to connect in different ways. The project was born from the need to connect when circumstances have forced dancers apart. Artistic Director Eryc Taylor created an intricate Movement and Expression Chart - upon which the performances and film originated. It randomizes movements, dynamics, and emotions to generate choreography sequence through chance.

"My husband was one of the first to suffer a COVID-19 infection for three excruciating weeks in March," said Daniel Tobias, composer. "He survived, but it scared me to death. When Eryc Taylor asked me to compose music for Uncharted Territory, there was already a tsunami of emotions heading his way. Each dancer's story helped me process this tragic epic global pandemic, and I hope the music helped them as well."

AJ Guevara plays Ivan, who just lost his grandmother to the pandemic - she died alone, and now he grieves alone - in a lonely ritual, he tries to summon her spirit.

Alex Tenreiro Theis portrays Dani, a young attorney who lost her job because of COVID-19 and is on the brink of a mental breakdown. Chris Bell created "Him," who is tired of feeling trapped home alone and searches for sexual encounters to fill the void during the height of the lockdown.

Nicole Baker developed the character of a nurse who struggles with rising paranoia undermining her basic functionality. Taylor Ennen plays Spenser, who is slowly unraveling in the stillness of her family home.

During summer 2021, there will be several days of live, outdoor performances of Uncharted Territory and masterclasses hosted by the dancers, utilizing Eryc Taylor's Movement and Expression Chart. Two will be open to the general public, and three dedicated to youths, seniors, and differently-abled persons. These workshops will be priced on a sliding scale of $5-25 to ensure accessibility and part of the Company's ETD Outreach Program.

