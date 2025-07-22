Review Roundup: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Opens in London

Burlesque the Musical based on Steven Antin’s film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher is playing now at the Savoy Theatre. Read reviews for the production!

The cast includes Orfeh (Tess), Todrick Hall (Sean), Jess Folley (Ali Rose), Asha Parker Wallace (Nikki), Paul Jacob French (Jackson) and George Maguire (Vince) are: Michael Afemare (Ensemble), Callum Bell (Swing), Courtenay Brady (Ensemble), Paje Campbell (Ensemble), Sophie Cracknell (Daphne), Hope Dawe (Alternate Ali Rose), Jake Dupree (Trey/Chardonnay), Marlee Fergusson (Ensemble), Angus Good (Swing), Charlotte Jaconelli (Queenie), Elly Jay (Swing), Idriss Kargbo (Stand-by Sean), Billie Kay (Sophia and Second Tess), Deja Linton (Ensemble), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Ensemble), Callum Macdonald (Cover for Vince and Trey), Alessia McDermott (Summer and Second Nikki), Jess Qualter (Spring), Liam Roodhouse (Ensemble), Janine Somcio (Ensemble), India Thornton (Dance Captain and Swing) and Daniel Wijingaarden (Ensemble).

As well as playing Sean, Todrick Hall is lead composer of the production as well as director and choregographer.

Orfeh, a Tony and Grammy Award nominee, most recently starred as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include: Paulette in Legally Blonde, Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm and Footloose. Her TV work credits include Sex and the City and Law and Order.

Jess Folley, who returns to the production to play Ali Rose, has written new music for the show alongside Todrick Hall. Jess won the first series of the national ITV show The Voice Kids UK and in 2019 her band were crowned winners of X Factor – The Band. She has since dedicated all her time to developing herself as an artist and songwriter, having had the opportunity to work with some of the most respected songwriters and producers in the industry.

The Olivier Award-winning George Maguire returns to the show to play Vince and Asha Parker Wallace makes her professional and West End debut as Nikki. Paul Jacob French, whose musical credits include An Officer and a Gentleman, Annie, The Wizard of Oz and Grease will play Jackson.

acob French, Asha Parker-Wallace

Aliya Al-Hassan, BroadwayWorld: There is some really good material in the show, but it doesn't feel sure what it is supposed to be. Goofy comedy is mixed with satire, provocative dancing, endless songs and somewhere is a romance and a reunion of a mother and child. There's even a trans storyline shoehorned in. To quote Lena Dunham, it's 'too much', especially the 30 (yes 30) songs.

Clive Davis, The Times: All I can say is that, despite its rough edges — the book, by the film’s director, Steven Antin, gets hopelessly tangled in the second half — Todrick Hall’s production has more vim than that other recently arrived contender in the hen party stakes, The Devil Wears Prada. And in the pairing of Jess Folley and the American singer Orfeh (who is making her West End debut) the evening unfurls some powerhouse vocals.

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: It is over-adrenalised and messy in its plotting, but you forgive the blips. This is a production stuffed with personality, spectacle and wow factor. Come for the nostalgia, perhaps, but stay for the new kicks: bigger, naughtier and camp as hell.

Alex Wood, WhatsOnStage: Burlesque is now a perfectly fine musical. An entirely average, run-of-the-mill, engaging evening... Some powerhouse performances, popping choreography and a select few one-liners bring the joy in perfectly adequate measures. But it’s a show broadly lacking in flare or heart – chugging through the motions like a well-oiled machine without the sweaty, grainy authenticity that made the film so memorable.

Patrick Marmion, The Daily Mail: Effort cannot be faulted – except there's way too much of it in a laborious evening pushing three hours… The upshot is rambling raunch, musical cliche and automated whooping. May it rest in peace.

Adam Bloodworth, City A.M.: At points, the Burlesque musical feels like a massive Magic Mike production where shimmering torsos are the main characters, but away from the sensation, there is depth... Don’t spend too much time worrying about [the plot]: this is the messy, chaotic world of burlesque and what matters is the vocals are in order.

LTR, London Theatre Reviews: It’s rare to find a show that manages to be both a full-throttle spectacle and a genuinely feel-good experience, but Burlesque hits that sweet spot. You’ll laugh, cheer, and leave the theatre wanting to do high kicks in sequins. It’s bold, it’s brash, and it’s completely irresistible.

Laura Harris, West End Best Friend: Though not without its flaws, Burlesque The Musical delivers an exciting night at the Savoy Theatre. Its lavish production values and powerhouse vocals culminate in a finale awash with glittering confetti that leaves the house buzzing... Film fans may find Hall’s expanded creative control as director, writer and choreographer both ambitious and distancing from the original emotional core, resulting in a bold reinvention rather than a faithful celebration.