Equity Gallery Open By Appointment Only

New York's Equity Gallery is open by appointment only:

In light of the developing health crisis, Equity Gallery will be extending its temporary closure to the general public until further notice. The space will be open by appointment only to patrons and press on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, subject to safety and travel restrictions. For more information, click here.



We will also be extending our current exhibition, Melanie Vote's The Washhouse: Nothing Ever Happened Here, through April 18th. In the meantime, please visit us at our website, Instagram, online storefront, and Artsy page.



The New York Artists Equity Team wishes you safety and good health. Thank you for your ongoing support. About Artists Equity and Equity Gallery

New York Artists Equity Association, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1947 by artists and art patrons with the mission to promote opportunities for artists. It operates Equity Gallery, an art space located on the Lower East Side of New York City.

For more information, please visit www.nyartistsequity.org.





