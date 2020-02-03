Enter to Win $30 Tickets to See Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Onstage in Boston
Real-life husband and wife Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker are back onstage together for the first time onstage in 20 years with Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite," and we've got exclusive $30 tickets to see the show in Boston.
Directed by John Benjamin Hickey, the production runs at Boston's Emerson Colonial Feb. 5-22, and you can enter the Lottery for your chance to win $30 tickets to the show.
Every Sunday, the Lottery will open for entries for the performances that week, and winners will be notified between 2PM and 5PM the day before the performance and will have 30 minutes to claim tickets.
The classic comedy about love and marriage had its world premiere at the Colonial back in 1968, and now it's back before starting performances on Broadway on March 13. Get your tickets to see the show before anyone else!
Enter the Lottery for your chance to win $30 tickets.
