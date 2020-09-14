Enter the Rock The Vote Raffle to Win Personalized Messages From Beth Leavel, Orfeh, Stephanie J. Block & More

The Rock the Vote Raffle is helping to inspire people to register to vote.

Rock the Vote Raffle is helping to make sure everyone around the country is getting to share their voice this November. In order to do that people need to register! If you send an email, private message, or DM to @rockthevoteraffle on Instagram and Facebook with proof of registration you will be entered into raffles to win personalized messages from Broadway Stars like Beth Leavel, Orfeh, and Stephanie J Block and more.

Check out the Rock the Vote Raffle FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM for more details!

For more information on Rock the Vote, visit: https://www.rockthevote.org/

