Enter the Rock The Vote Raffle to Win Personalized Messages From Beth Leavel, Orfeh, Stephanie J. Block & More

The Rock the Vote Raffle is helping to inspire people to register to vote.

Sep. 14, 2020  

Rock the Vote Raffle is helping to make sure everyone around the country is getting to share their voice this November. In order to do that people need to register! If you send an email, private message, or DM to @rockthevoteraffle on Instagram and Facebook with proof of registration you will be entered into raffles to win personalized messages from Broadway Stars like Beth Leavel, Orfeh, and Stephanie J Block and more.

Check out the Rock the Vote Raffle FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM for more details!

For more information on Rock the Vote, visit: https://www.rockthevote.org/

The broadway royalty keeps rolling in. You know her, you love her, it's Orfeh everyone. Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde, Saturday Night Fever, Trailer Park the Musical, the incredible movie Across the Universe and so much more. You won't be able to see her on broadway for a while, so why don't you send us your voter confirmation and try win a personalized video so you can see her soon!!! Let's do this!! . . #vote #politics #democracy #votingrights #votingmatters #covid #news #electionday #registertovote #govote #civilrights #incentives #votebymail #votingpolls #government #debate #voter #youth #discussion #voterregistration #rockthevote #rockthevoteraffle #rockthevote #rockthevote2020 #2020election #orfeh #prettywoman #legallyblonde #andykarl #saturdaynightfever #fullout

A post shared by Rock The Vote Raffle (@rockthevoteraffle) on

Do you want Stephanie J. Block to send you a personal message?? To you, and ONLY you???! The Cher Show, Edwin Drood, Wicked, Falsettos, the list goes on and on! 3 time Tony nominee, 6 time Drama desk nominee, but more importantly a fantastic woman who wants to make a difference!!! Send in those voter confirmations and you could win a video from Broadway Royalty! . . . #vote #election #elphaba #politics #democracy #votingrights #votingmatters #covid #news #ivoted #electionday #registertovote #govote #civilrights #incentives #votebymail #votingpolls #government #debate #votingday #voter #youth #discussion #voterregistration #rockthevote #rockthevoteraffle #rockthevote #rockthevote2020 #wicked #broadway #stephaniejblock @stephaniejblock

A post shared by Rock The Vote Raffle (@rockthevoteraffle) on


