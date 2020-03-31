Enjoy Free Downloads of THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING Featuring Brian D'Arcy James, Marc Kudisch, and Mandy Gonzalez

For the next several Tuesdays, Composer/Producer Neil Berg and collaborator DJ Salisbury will be releasing free downloads from the Original Concept Cast Recording of THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING, featuring Brian d'Arcy James and Marc Kudisch performing "UP THERE."

"This is my favorite score that I have written," Berg says of the musical. "The songs from The Man Who Would Be King were recorded by some of the most well-known, biggest Broadway stars, which made me think there are lots of theater fans out there right now unable to go see new theater who would appreciate getting to hear these songs."

The incredible cast of Broadway stars featured on the album are Brian d'Arcy James (Titanic, Something Rotten, Spotlight), Marc Kudisch (Girl From the North Country, Assassin's ), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights, Wicked), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), along with Don Richard (Jane Eyre, Wicked) and PAUL SCHOEFLER (Rock of Ages, Peter Pan, Beauty and the Beast).

The Man Who Would Be King is based on the Rudyard Kipling novella, which was also an Academy Award nominated film starring Sean Connery and Michael Caine. Throughout the musical's development, readings were directed by TONY Award Winners Moises Kaufman & Brian Yorkey, was showcased by three prominent Theatre festivals: NYMF (The New York Musical Theatre Festival), The Los Angeles Musical Theatre Festival and Village Theatre's Festival of New Musicals, and a full production was staged at The University of Buffalo directed by Salisbury. They are hoping for a future production in 2021/22.

Visit tinyurl.com/uptheredownload to hear the song in your browser or to download the track to play anywhere.

The fully orchestrated concept album is orchestrated by Tony Award Winner Larry Hochman (Spamalot, The Addams Family) and conducted/music directed by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (conductor for Broadway's Come From Away) and is available in full on iTunes and CDbaby.com.

Sheet Music is available by request at neilberg.com.





