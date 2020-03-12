Emojiland Cast To Celebrate Cast Album Release On March 23 at Barnes & Noble

The cast of Emojiland THE MUSICAL will celebrate their cast album release at 7PM on Monday, March 23, at Barnes & Noble's 150 East 86th St. location.

The show's cast, including Lesli Margherita, Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, George Abud, Max Crumm, Dwelvan David, and Laura Schein will be performing songs from the critically acclaimed New York Times Critic's Pick new musical at a special "Live at Barnes & Noble" event.

The Emojiland cast album is now available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and on www.Amazon.com beginning on March 13, 2020.

This is a wrist-banded event. Priority seating with CD purchase from B&N Upper Eastside will be offered. Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9:00AM the day of the event (9/10). Call the store for details: 212-369-2180.

The album features original cast members Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Princess, Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, Lucas Steele (The Great Comet) as Skull, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster) as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing, and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing.

Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, EMOJILAND is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?

EMOJILAND's book, music and lyrics are written by Keith Harrison & Laura Schein. The musical is directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King) and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!). Scenic design is by David Goldstein, costume & make-up design is by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design is by Jamie Roderick, sound design is by Ken Goodwin, projection design is by Lisa Renkel & Possible, and hair & wig design is by Bobbie Zlotnik. The production is cast by Binder Casting (Chad Murnane, CSA), Executive Produced & General Managed by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin / Tim Sulka), and is Production Managed by Tinc Productions. Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway (Sam Maher) and the Press Representative is DDPR (Dan Demello). Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell) associate produces.





