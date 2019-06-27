Emo Nite LA Will Take Over Webster Hall

Emo Nite LA has announced the lineup for their upcoming takeover of the legendary Webster Hall in New York City! Featuring performances and DJ sets from Kenny Vasoli (The Starting Line), Travis Clark (We The Kings), Craig Owens (Chiodos, BXC), Awsten Knight (Waterparks), Captain Cuts and Dying in Designer, this is already set to be a nite to remember, with plenty more surprises in store. The party will kick off at 9pm on Friday, July 26th at 125 E. 11th Street in New York, but fans can purchase tickets now at https://emonite.com/.

This will be the group's first return back to Webster Hall since their reopening earlier this year. In 2017, Emo Nite took over the Studio and Grand Ballroom, bringing together Machine Gun Kelly, Will Pugh (Cartel), Halsey, LPX, Matt Good (From First To Last), The Spill Canvas, pronoun, Oso Oso, Craig Owens and so many more for a nite unlike anything New York had ever seen.

Emo Nite LA is different from any other emo evening that exists and has ensured that they are a mainstay of the entertainment calendar across the country. In addition to the monthly parties, they have successfully curated two full-day festivals with Emo Nite Day while also booking coveted spots on lineups at noteworthy festivals like Life is Beautiful, Slam Dunk, EST Fest, the Vans Warped Tour, Firefly and BUKU in addition to their own independent touring. Outside of curating one of a kind events, the Emo Nite founders have created successful clothing collaborations with companies like OBEY, Urban Outfitters, PLEASURES, Rose in Good Faith, Chinatown Market, OWSLA, Petrified Good and artist Brendan Donnelly, while currently featuring an exclusive collection within Hot Topic stores across the US and online.

Artists from in and out of the scene including The Used, Anthony Green of Circa Survive, Good Charlotte, Andrew McMahon, Halsey, From First to Last with Sonny Moore, Demi Lovato, Underoath, New Found Glory, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Mark Hoppus, Lil Peep, The All-American Rejects, Post Malone, All Time Low, Hawthorne Heights, Machine Gun Kelly, 3OH!3, Captain Cuts, Tyler Posey, and more have all attended, performed or guest DJ'd at Emo Nite LA events over the last five years. Above all else, Emo Nite LA brings together people who share the love of emo rock music from the 90's, 2000's, and today, changing the idea of what a music event can be.

For more information on Emo Nite LA, head to https://emonite.com/





