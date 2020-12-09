Emmy-Winning Scenic and Lighting Designer Michael Hotopp Passes Away at Age 74

Michael J. Hotopp, an award-winning theatrical and television scenic and lighting designer and producer, died on November 2, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY. Hotopp was 74 years old.

Hotopp co-founded Associated Theatrical Designers with Paul De Pass in 1973. Together they created designs for such Broadway hits as The Tap Dance Kid, revivals of Brigadoon, and Oklahoma! (both with Agnes DeMille), Peter Pan, Oh Brother, and Broadway Opry. Off Broadway saw their work in Trixie True Teen Detective as well as touring companies of Evita, Annie, Porgy and Bess, Barbara Cook's concerts at Carnegie Hall, plus dozens of television commercials.

In 1983, Hotopp formed his own firm, Hotopp Associates, branching out into television, corporate theater, and themed entertainment. His credits include Off-Broadway's My Trip Down the Pink Carpet, Groucho: A Life In Review, and Cut The Ribbons. He designed national tours of Gypsy, Buddy, Groucho, a Life in Revue, plus concert tours for Liza Minelli, Mariah Carey, and Simon and Garfunkle. His diverse career also included Liza: Stepping Out at Radio City, Enter The Night at Las Vegas' Stardust Hotel; Diana: Her Fashion History Exhibit; ICE! at Gaylord Hotels, both the Baseball and Basketball Halls of Fame, and a decade of designs for The Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular.

Nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, Hotopp won seven. His many television designs include The Oprah Winfrey Show, CBS This Morning, ESPN Sports Center, NFL Prime Monday, the Winter Olympic Games (1992, 1994, 1998), World Cups, Wimbledon, ESPN's Summer & Winter XGames, and Hotopp's final set design for Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide, aired earlier this year on PBS.

Michael Joseph Hotopp was born April 19, 1946 in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from NYU with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1968 and taught at the North Carolina School of the Arts before being drafted into the US Army. As a Specialist serving in Vietnam, he produced, directed, and designed theatrical productions through the entertainment section of Special Services.

Michael sold the firm in 2013, remaining as a consultant, and serving as a lecturer and arts jurist.

Michael Hotopp, a resident of Manhattan and Lomontville, NY, is survived by his husband, director-choreographer Sam Viverito and brother, John Hotopp of Charleston, WV. Per Hotopp's request, donations may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.