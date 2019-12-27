Elton John, Olivia Newton-John, And More Selected for 2020 Queen's New Year's Honors

Recipients have been announced for the annual New Year's Honours for services to the UK.

Among this year's honorees are music legend and musical theatre composer, Sir Elton John, who was named to the Order of the Companions of Honour, the Queen's highest honor.

This is an upgrade to his existing title, and earns him the distinction of being one of only 65 elite honorees who can hold the title at once.

Beloved film and music star Olivia Newton-John was made a Dame for her outstanding services to charity, cancer research and entertainment.

Stage and film director Sam Mendes received a knighthood, as well as British film director Steve McQueen who was knighted in the Diplomatic Service and Overseas list for services to art and film.

Other notable honorees include West End stars, Giles Terera (Hamilton) and Natasha Gordon (Nine Night), Olivier Award-winning and Tony nominated choreographer Stephen Mear, and British playwright Christopher Hampton.

The honors list is determined by nine committees set up by the Cabinet Office. A small number of the honours are in the Queen's personal gift.

Read more about this year's honorees here.





