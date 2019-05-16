Elton John And Jake Shears Pen New Tammy Faye Bakker Musical

A second musical about the life of Tammy Faye Bakker is cropping up overseas.

According to The Daily Mail, music legend Elton John and Jake Shears of The Scissor Sisters recently held a reading of their own musical take on the life of the infamous TV evangelist.

The title of the piece is Tammy Faye- The Musical, and it will feature a book by James Graham.

According to the report, the production will have a workshop later this year and is aiming for a 2020 London bow.

The musical joins a slew of other Tammy Faye projects in the works, including another bio-musical by 'Tootsie' team David Yazbeck and Robert Horn which is set to star Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth as Tammy Faye.

Tony-winner Andrew Garfield and Academy Award-nominee Jessica Chastain will also star as Tammy and her husband, Jim Bakker, in the upcoming film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Tammy was also previously immortalized by entertainment legend Bernadette Peters in the 1990 film, Fall From Grace.





Related Articles