Kristin Chenoweth Says Tammy Faye Bakker Musical is Still On! David Yazbek and Robert Horn to Write

The sun will shine again, this time on a musical about Tammy Faye Bakker. A musical that has been in development stages for years may finally be preparing to head to Broadway with Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth at the helm.

On Watch What Happens Live, Chenoweth told Andy Cohen that the production is confirmed to be happening, with David Yazbek and Robert Horn writing.

Yazbek and Horn are the creative team behind Broadway's Tootsie, just receiving Tony nominations for their score and book.

Chenoweth has talked about her desire to bring the story of Tammy Faye Bakker for years, telling RuPaul in 2018 "I feel like the time for Tammy Faye is right now."

"This is a strong woman who lived in a time and was submissive to her husband but yet wanted to spread the love of the Lord and yet wanted to have a good life and wanted to be a great example and had an addiction. I think a lot of women can really understand her."

She's hinted at the work in progress both in a 2016 interview with the Hollywood Reporter and a 2017 BroadwayWorld interview. Bakker was famed as a Christian singer, evangelist, television personality, and businesswoman, the life of which Chenoweth would like to pay tribute to onstage.

