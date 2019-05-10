Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain to Star in THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain are set to star in FOX Searchlight's "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," according to Variety. "The Big Sick" director Michael Showalter will helm the film from a script by Abe Sylvia.

Based on the documentary "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," the film tells the extraordinary and outlandish rise, fall and redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Garfield and Chastain. In the 1970s and '80s, Tammy Faye and Jim rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn't long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and sexual scandal tore their marriage apart and toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Chastain will produce the film with partner Kelly Carmichael through their Freckle Films production banner as well as Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane through their Madison Wells Media. Jordana Mollick is executive producing.

Chastain can be seen next in "X-Men" movie "Dark Phoenix" and "It: Chapter 2."

Garfield won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for ANGELS IN AMERICA. He made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. His portrayal of Biff Loman earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Garfield has been very busy on the Broadway circuit most recently in the Tony-award adaptation of "Angels in America," which won him a Tony for his critically acclaimed performance. On the film side he was also recently tapped to play pianist James Marsh in "Instrumental," which will be selling at the Cannes Film Festival.

