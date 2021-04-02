Ellen's Stardust Diner STARDUSTERS Alumni Reunion Concert Streams On April 18

Broadway Alive returns to Broadway's iconic Ellen's Stardust Diner, with another interactive musical theatre benefit show, streaming on Sunday, April 18 at 7 PM EDT via YouTube, Facebook and BroadwayOnDemand.com .

The concert is a special Alumni Reunion Show, featuring "The Stardusters," who have gone "From Burgers to Broadway," hosted by Matt DeAngelis and Emily McNamara.

The cast includes Kayleigh Brennan, Danny Brooks, Dana Costello, Cristine Dwyer, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Brandon Ellis, Matthew Lee, Nathan Lucrezio, Tiffany Mann, Zak Resnick, Marrick Smith and Alysha Umphress, performing some of Broadway's most legendary showtunes- "Great White Way" hits that have become show-stoppers at the venue.

Opened in 1987, Ellen's Stardust Diner, located in the heart of NYC's Theater District, is a retro 1950s-themed diner, internationally renowned for its world-famous singing waitstaff the "Stardusters."

Broadway Alive's virtual event will feature former and current singing waiters from The Diner performing some of the most popular numbers that have wowed the crowds in the venue over the years. The show will be available free-to-view, with welcome donations going directly go to the venue's performers and staff. The "virtual tip bucket" is now open on Eventbrite.

The event is being produced for Ellen's Stardust Diner by Broadway Alive in collaboration with Ellen's Stardust Diner's Artistic Director, Scott Barbarino.

Broadway Alive is composed of a group of young professionals who share their love for Broadway musicals. Their goal is to bring beloved musicals to everyone's homes around the world, to help support the struggling industry and to help keep "Broadway alive!" Follow them on Instagram or contact them directly at broadwayalive@gmail.com for further information and inquiries.

RSVP on Eventbrite: click here.