Ellen Burstyn, Elizabeth Ashley, Maulik Pancholy and More Sign on for RIGHT BEFORE I GO. Benefit for Suicide Awareness

Producers announced today that Academy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, Ellen Burstyn, Tony Award-winner Elizabeth Ashley, Maulik Pancholy ("30 Rock"), Raviv Ullman (Disney's "Phil of the Future"), Jennifer Lim (Chinglish), and Maggie Lacey (Dividing the Estate) have joined the cast of the New York City premiere of Stan Zimmerman's Right Before I Go.

Directed by Michael Wilson, Right Before I Go. will be performed as a one-night-only benefit on Monday, December 4, 2017 at Town Hall (123 W 43rd Street). A VIP pre-show cocktail reception will begin at 7:00 PM followed by an 8:00 PM performance. Proceeds will benefit prominent suicide awareness and prevention charities, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org) and JED Foundation (JEDFoundation.org). Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Right Before I Go. brings to life the last words of those lost to suicide, including the heartsick, bullied, veterans, mentally ill and the achingly lonely. This poignant, deeply moving, and surprisingly light play invokes a raw and authentic approach to storytelling in an effort to help broaden public perspective of suicide, eliminate the stigma associated with depression, and strengthen the relationship between survivors and those struggling every day.

Right Before I Go. made its world premiere as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2015, where it received rave reviews.

Tickets for Right Before I Go. are available starting at $52 and can be purchased online at RightBeforeIGo.com or TicketMaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000, or in person at the Town Hall Box Office (123 W 43rd Street). Tickets purchased at the $252 level and above come with admission to an exclusive VIP pre-show cocktail reception.

Right Before I Go. is produced by R. Erin Craig, La Vie Productions, Amy Blavin, The Diane Orley Mental Wellness Institute, Jane Dubin, Ryan Ratelle, Melissa Chusid and One Company.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. If you, or someone you love, is in crisis call 800-273-8255.

The Crisis Text Line serves anyone, in any type of crisis, providing access to free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week support and information via the medium people already use and trust: text. Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the U.S., anytime, about any type of crisis.

Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. AFSP celebrates 30 years of service to the suicide prevention movement. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Visit www.afsp.org for more information.

JED is a nonprofit that exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding and action for young adult mental health. Learn more at www.jedfoundation.org.

