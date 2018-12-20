Education Spotlight: HEAD OVER HEELS' Bonnie Milligan

Click Here for More Articles on HEAD OVER HEELS

Education takes center stage in BroadwayWorld's new Education Spotlight education series. We ask Broadway stars a survey of questions about their college experience and how its made them the performer they are today.

We're kicking off the series with beltress Bonnie Milligan, the stage superstar currently wowing audiences nightly in Head Over Heels. Find out how her education played its part in bring her to Broadway!

Name: Bonnie Milligan

Show you're in: Head Over Heels

Role(s) you play: Princess Pamela

College/University you attended: The Ohio State University

Favorite professor and/or class: Mandy Fox, Linklater Voice Technique

What did you learn in school that has helped you most in your career?

OSU taught me to have an enthusiastic spirit of collaboration, and to be excited by what other artists could bring out within me and the work.

What's the best piece of advice you ever got from a professor or other instructor?

Work hard and stay humble. There are a lot of talented people in this world, so strive to be the artist that people will want to work with.

What do you wish you could say to your college-age self knowing what you know now?

There is room for everyone! Don't let your self doubt or fear of not fitting in, hold you back. What makes you different, makes you special.

What advice would you give to aspiring theatre students?

Know who you are and hold on to that! Plenty of people will tell you why you can't, but hold strong to your belief in yourself. You can do it! Work hard, be nice, and bring YOU to the table! There's only one you.

A hilarious, dazzling celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. You'll meet a king about to lose his throne, a queen about to lose her inhibitions, and two princesses about to find love. It's a modern musical fairy tale where once upon a time is right now.

The new musical comedy featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's - the most successful female rock band of all time - will play its final Broadway performance at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Get tickets now at headoverheelsthemusical.com and check back next week to hear from Andrew Durand!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride; Production Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles