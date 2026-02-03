Eden Espinosa and Marty Lauter to Perform at Working Theater Benefit Concert

Working Theater will present its first-ever benefit concert, Off the Clock: Punch Out, Belt Out, with the announcement of a second wave of performers and the addition of Broadway icons Eden Espinosa and Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

The one-night-only event takes place February 23 at 7:30 PM at Brooklyn's iconic queer nightlife venue 3 Dollar Bill, and promises a high-energy night of Broadway stars singing rousing working-class anthems in support of theater that belongs to everyone

Off the Clock is a high-energy revue of labor songs, protest anthems, and unapologetic crowd favorites-from Dolly Parton to the Sex Pistols-performed by some of today's most exciting musical theater voices. Newly announced performers joining the lineup include John Cardoza, Katerina McCrimmon, Julia Murney, Dani Nigro, and Keaton Whittaker, alongside previously announced performers Gabi Carrubba, Tony Award winner Lauren Patten, and Matt Rodin. The latest additions of powerhouse Eden Espinosa and the electric Marty Lauter, make this an evening built for big voices in support of an even bigger purpose.

Part concert, part rally, and part joyful release, Off the Clock brings artists, workers, and audiences together to support Working Theater's mission of making theater for, about, and with working people. Proceeds from the benefit will help fund the company's sliding-scale ticketing initiative, the only commission in the country dedicated to working-class playwrights, and free playwriting and performance programs for workers across New York City. By supporting their benefit, communities are ensuring that access to theater is never limited by income.

To make this benefit possible, ticket prices begin at a higher level than Working Theater's standard programming. In keeping with the company's commitment to access, a limited number of $10 Access Tickets are available via lottery, ensuring that everyone who wants to be part of the night has a chance to join. Tickets are on sale now.