Eden Espinosa, Patti Murin, Caitlin Kinnunen & Rob McClure Join The Seth Concert Series Lineup

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has announced additional performers for his critically acclaimed LIVE concert series. Every week, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!

Upcoming performances include:

Eden Espinosa - February 6th at 8 PM ET

Patti Murin - February 13th at 2 PM ET

Caitlin Kinnunen - February 21st at 8 PM ET

Rob McClure - February 24th at 8 PM ET

Save On February!

Early bird discounted tickets for the February lineup are now on sale through January 31st only! Tickets are just $20 plus service fees for all January shows through the end of the month.

Eden Espinosa is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco.Other credits include originating the title character in "Brooklyn the Musical", Flora in "Flora the Red Menace," and Maureen in the closing company of "Rent" on Broadway. Eden also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of "Rain", at The Old Globe Theater. She portrayed Eva Peron in TPAC and Studio Tenn's production of "Evita".

Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's "Frozen" on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). Patti is also known in the TV world for her portrayal of Dr. Nina Shore on NBC's "Chicago Med," as Ava on "Royal Pains," and for her starring roles in the Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes."

Caitlin Kinnunen is an actress based out of New York City. She has appeared on Broadway in The Prom, originating the role of Emma Nolan and earning a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. She has also been seen in The Bridges of Madison County, Spring Awakening, on the First National Tour of Next to Normal, and in numerous film and television projects including; The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, Sweet Little Lies, Younger, American Vandal, The Knick, and Law & Order: SVU.

Rob McClure currently stars in Mrs. Doublefire on Broadway. He received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I'm Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen's World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: "Person of Interest," "Elementary," and "The Good Fight."