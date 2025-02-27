Eden Espinosa, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS Lineup

Additional stars include Bobby Conte, Lorna Courtney and more.
Additional stars have joined the lineup of this year's Broadway Backwards! Just added to the lineup are Bobby Conte (The Who’s Tommy), Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet), Nikki Renée Daniels (Once Upon a Mattress), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Eden Espinosa (Lempicka), Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Sydney James Harcourt (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Tony nominee Dorian Harewood (The Notebook), Manu Narayan (Company), Jessica Phillips (Redwood), Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!) and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook). The highly anticipated event celebrating LGBTQ+ love returns at 8 pm on Monday, March 10, 2025, now at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre.
The new special guests join the previously announced Tituss Burgess, Tony Award winner Len Cariou, Bradley Dean, Dionne Figgins, Jordan Fisher, Lydia Gaston, Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Tony winner Gregory Jbara, Adam Lambert, Tiffany Mann, Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, Preston Perez, Kate Tsuruharatani, Remi Tuckman and Joy Woods. The company will be joined by a stellar ensemble, rounding out a cast of more than 100 performers.
Broadway Backwards favorite and Tony nominee Jenn Colella returns for the fifth year to host the only annual Broadway event created to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Broadway Backwards, which features fully staged production numbers and a live orchestra, is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City.
