Eden Espinosa, Andrew Barth Feldman, Drew Gehling, and Lesli Margherita Join E-TICKET TO BROADWAY LIVE!: MICKEY'S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event takes place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8:00pm.

E-Ticket to Broadway will host a special "Extra Magic Hour" as part of the Broadway Podcast Network's Special Live events on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8:00pm EST to celebrate Mickey's 92nd Birthday!

Host David Alpert will be joined by some very special E-Ticket guests: Eden Espinosa, Andrew Barth Feldman, Drew Gehling, & Lesli Margherita. The group will chat all things Disney, play games, and celebrate the Mouse that started it all. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund.

To watch live, visit bpn.fm/ettb-live.

"Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat about all things Disney Parks on the new podcast 'E-Ticket to Broadway.' Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth. After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners. Please keep your hands, arms, and legs inside the podcast at all times."



Guests on "E-Ticket to Broadway" include Drama Desk-nominee Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots), Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Sunday in the Park with George), Tony Award-nominee Jodi Benson (Crazy for You, "The Little Mermaid"), Drama Desk-nominee Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton, American Idiot), Outer Critics Circle nominee Gilles Chiasson (Rent, The Scarlet Pimpernel), Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away, If/Then), Tony Award-nominee Susan Egan ("Hercules," Beauty and the Beast), Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn, "Tangled: The Series"), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Deedee Magno Hall (Wicked, Miss Saigon, "Steven Universe"), Tony Award-winner Lena Hall (Hedwig, Kinky Boots), Tony-nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Rent, "Frozen"), Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller(Beautiful, Carousel, Waitress), Drama Desk-nominee Julia Murney (The Wild Party, Wicked), Joseph Jefferson-nominee Kate Reinders (Gypsy, Wicked, "High School Musical the Musical the Series"), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't too Proud), Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show), Gabrielle Ruiz (In the Heights, Evita, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Jessica Rush (Tina, Jersey Boys), Michael James Scott (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), Tony-nominee Keala Settle (Waitress, "The Greatest Showman"), Tony-nominee Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate, Newsies, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot).



"To know me is to know I love Disneyland," remarks Alpert. "Although from a young age I've always been focused on becoming a director and have made that my career in New York City, I grew up going to the park with my family, and in 2005 worked as an Attractions Cast Member on the Autopia. This podcast intersects two of my passions, and it's been a joy to chat with my Broadway pals who are fellow Disney Parks enthusiasts. It's my hope that the podcast brings joy and happiness to the listeners."



Alex Parrish composed original music for the podcast, and original artwork is by Paul Culos. Tyler Dobies and Eric Shorey provide additional voiceovers.



The Podcast has teamed with GIlana's Fund, and will donate part of the profits from the Patreon page to the organization. Gilana's Fund, created after Alpert's sister Gilana passed away in 2007, has raised over $100,000 and supports organizations that promote justice, inclusion, equality, and acceptance. Learn more at www.gilanasfund.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You