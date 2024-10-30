News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Early WICKED Movie Reviews Praise 'Masterpiece' Film & Stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

Social media reviews have surfaced after members of film press have been invited to select screenings.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
Early WICKED Movie Reviews Praise 'Masterpiece' Film & Stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Image
The first reviews for the Wicked movie are in!

The social media review embargo for the film has lifted after members of the press have been invited to select screenings. While more in-depth and detailed reviews will be dropped closer to the movie's release, limited reactions are out now on social media platforms.

First reviews call the film a "masterpiece," with praise for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Many reveal that the decision to split the film into two parts has been justified after seeing the first part, with each performer putting their signature spin on each character.

The Wicked film adaptation starsÂ Cynthia ErivoÂ as Elphaba andÂ Ariana GrandeÂ as Glinda. Joining them isÂ Jonathan BaileyÂ as Fiyero,Â Ethan SlaterÂ as Boq,Â Michelle YeohÂ as Madame Morrible, andÂ Jeff GoldblumÂ as the Wizard.Â Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister.Â 

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrackÂ here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensiveÂ guideÂ to the Wicked movie!

Wicked Movie Early Reviews

Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures



