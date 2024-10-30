Early WICKED Movie Reviews Praise 'Masterpiece' Film & Stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







The first reviews for the Wicked movie are in!

The social media review embargo for the film has lifted after members of the press have been invited to select screenings. While more in-depth and detailed reviews will be dropped closer to the movie's release, limited reactions are out now on social media platforms.

First reviews call the film a "masterpiece," with praise for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Many reveal that the decision to split the film into two parts has been justified after seeing the first part, with each performer putting their signature spin on each character.

The Wicked film adaptation starsÂ Cynthia ErivoÂ as Elphaba andÂ Ariana GrandeÂ as Glinda. Joining them isÂ Jonathan BaileyÂ as Fiyero,Â Ethan SlaterÂ as Boq,Â Michelle YeohÂ as Madame Morrible, andÂ Jeff GoldblumÂ as the Wizard.Â Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister.Â

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrackÂ here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensiveÂ guideÂ to the Wicked movie!

Wicked Movie Early Reviews

As someone who loves The Wizard of Oz and the Wicked music, I was skeptical about it. Did this need to be two films and this long? What were those clips? I wasn't sold. And I was wrong! #WickedMovie is everything cinema should be. The crafts and acting are the absolute SHIZ pic.twitter.com/fvpwy4OMv7 â€” Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) October 30, 2024

#WickedMovie defied gravityâ€¦ and my expectations! Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande stun in this epic musical journey. Although itâ€™s only part 1 of 6, Wicked feels like a complete story sure to garner plenty of technical Oscar nominations (and maybe a few acting nods too ?) pic.twitter.com/AObWAmVog6 â€” David (@GriffBotStudios) October 30, 2024

I was 'pessimistical' going in, but...WICKED is a masterpiece. Ariana Grande makes Glinda sparkle: she milks every moment with gusto, humor and hair flips. Jon M. Chu added so much new life to the story that I can see why it needed to be 2 parts! Well worth the 20-year wait. pic.twitter.com/dJIYdoZgPc â€” Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) October 30, 2024

#Wicked REVIEW: MAJESTIC & CHARMING! Cynthia & Ariana magical duo. So full of emotion, humor & adventure. Crowd-pleasing entertainment with some colorful surprises (yes, itâ€™s green). Not just another movie, itâ€™s one of the BEST musicals ever! A fitting end setting up whatâ€™s next. pic.twitter.com/q29gFAKILZ â€” Atom (@theatomreview) October 30, 2024

One of the most perfect musical adaptions to ever exist. ðŸ’šðŸ’— #WickedMovie exceeded my expectations. Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande are a match made in cinematic musical heaven, one dance scene in particular had me so emotional. Wow. Canâ€™t wait to see it again! Itâ€™s the Shiz!! pic.twitter.com/X4w25Psb8e â€” Lauren Veneziani (@DCfilmgirl) October 30, 2024

Wicked is a cinematic spectacle that serves as one of the very best big screen adaptations of a Broadway musical ever. Jon M. Chu perfectly captures the magic of the Broadway show while adding in some of his own unique flourishes to the source material. Ariana Grande and Cynthiaâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/KyTFJCRcKz â€” Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 30, 2024

If I had to pick one flaw in #WickedMovie it would be.... Honestly, I can't think of any. Sure, some things could have been better, no film is perfect...but this film is as close as it can get to perfection. #ArianaGrande is literally PERFECT though!! pic.twitter.com/kcMszgiPwi â€” Blue for Harris (@VivekSrkian33) October 30, 2024

Happy to confirm WICKED is the best musical-to-movie adaptation since CHICAGO and MAMMA MIA. Ariana Grande....is perfection!? @hillibusterr and I kept grabbing each other's arm in delight. â€” Erin Strecker (@ErinStrecker) October 30, 2024

All I can say is WOW. Truly a #Wicked for our time. Ariana reinvents a beloved role with immediately iconic comedic sensibility. Cynthiaâ€™s vocals will astound you. As a longtime fan, I am so moved by the way they honored the material. Congratulations to Jon Chu and all. pic.twitter.com/SuEN8QgM6r â€” REESE HAVOC âœ¨ (@reesehavocnyc) October 30, 2024

Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

