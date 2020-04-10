Early Dave Malloy Musical BEARDO Will Stream for Two Weeks

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Beardo, an early musical from Tony-nominated composer Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) will be available for streaming for two weeks.

Rasputin: healer or hedonist or both? In 2011, playwright Jason Craig teamed up with Malloy to delve into the world of Russia's infamous bad boy mystic.

Check out the show here.

Dave Malloy is a composer, writer, performer and orchestrator. His shows include Octet, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Score, Book, and Orchestrations), Ghost Quartet, Preludes, Black Wizard/Blue Wizard, Three Pianos, All Hands, Beardo, Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage, The Sewers, Sandwich, Clown Bible and (The 99-cent) Miss Saigon. His musical adaptation of Moby Dick recently had its world premiere at American Repertory Theatre.

He is the winner of two Obie Awards, a Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, a Theater World Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, an ASCAP New Horizons Award, and a Jonathan Larson Grant.





