EUREKA DAY Extends Broadway Run

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced that the Broadway premiere of Eureka Day, a play by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, has extended its run through February 2, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The production opened on December 16, read the reviews here.

Eureka Day stars Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz.

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

The production features: scenic design by Tony Award winner Todd Rosenthal; costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos; lighting design by two-time Tony Award nominee Jen Schriever; original music and sound design by Drama Desk Award nominees Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen; projection design by Tony Award nominee David Bengali; intimacy & sensitivity coordination by Ann C. James; vocal coaching by Gigi Buffington; casting by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie; Production Stage Management by Kevin Bertolacci.