EMILY IN PARIS Has Been Renewed for Season Two

'Mean Girls' Broadway star Ashley Park plays Mindy in the romantic comedy.

Nov. 11, 2020  
Netflix's hit series "Emily in Paris," starring Lily Collins, has been renewed for a second season!

"Mean Girls" Broadway star Ashley Park plays Emily's friend Mindy in the romantic comedy. After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces
her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.

Ashley Park is best known to Broadway audiences as Gretchen Weiners from the original cast of "Mean Girls." Check out the rest of her Broadway bio here:

Broadway: Tuptim in Lincoln Center's The King and I (Grammy nom); Celeste 1 in Sunday in the Park with George; Mamma Mia!. National Tour: Gabrielle in R&H's Cinderella. TV: "Nightcap" (PopTV/Lionsgate). Other: Mwe in KPOP! (Off-Broadway); Carnegie Hall; Vocals in The Greatest Showman (Fox); Luisa in Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse); Maid Marian in Hood (Dallas Theatre Center); Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. University of Michigan Graduate. Love to my family, this joyful creative team & cast, and to YOU for being in that seat and taking part in the arts today! That's super fetch! For Abby and Ruthie @ashleyparklady

Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Lily Collins also serving as producer on the series.
Check out a letter from "SAVOIR Agency" announcing the renewal here:
