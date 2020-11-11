EMILY IN PARIS Has Been Renewed for Season Two
'Mean Girls' Broadway star Ashley Park plays Mindy in the romantic comedy.
Netflix's hit series "Emily in Paris," starring Lily Collins, has been renewed for a second season!
her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.
Ashley Park is best known to Broadway audiences as Gretchen Weiners from the original cast of "Mean Girls." Check out the rest of her Broadway bio here:
Broadway: Tuptim in Lincoln Center's The King and I (Grammy nom); Celeste 1 in Sunday in the Park with George; Mamma Mia!. National Tour: Gabrielle in R&H's Cinderella. TV: "Nightcap" (PopTV/Lionsgate). Other: Mwe in KPOP! (Off-Broadway); Carnegie Hall; Vocals in The Greatest Showman (Fox); Luisa in Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse); Maid Marian in Hood (Dallas Theatre Center); Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. University of Michigan Graduate. Love to my family, this joyful creative team & cast, and to YOU for being in that seat and taking part in the arts today! That's super fetch! For Abby and Ruthie @ashleyparklady