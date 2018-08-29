Dylan S. Wallach and Alison Whitehurst Join the BEAUTIFUL Tour, Plus New Dates Announced!

The North American tour of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will welcome Dylan S. Wallach (Gerry Goffin) and Alison Whitehurst (Cynthia Weil) beginning September 4 in Denver, CO. The two artists join Sarah Bockel (Carole King), Jacob Heimer (Barry Mann), James Clow (Don Kirshner) and Suzanne Grodner (Genie Klein).

"I am thrilled that Beautiful continues to delight and entertain audiences around the globe, in England, Japan and Australia and that we are entering our fourth amazing year of touring the U.S.," producer Paul Blake said. "We are so grateful that over five million audience members have been entertained by our celebration of Carole's story and her timeless music."

The ensemble of Beautiful includes Mckynleigh Alden Abraham, Ben Biggers, John Michael Dias, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Kaylee Harwood, Willie Hill, Alia Hodge, James Michael Lambert, Marla Louissaint, Dimitri Joseph Moïse, Aashley Morgan, Deon Releford-Lee, Nathan Andrew Riley, Paul Scanlan, DeAnne Stewart, Michael Stiggers, Jr., Alexis Tidwell and Elise Vannerson.

Since the tour's launch September 2015, Beautiful has played 1,130 performances in 82 cities over 142 weeks to nearly 2.5 million patrons.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. The show opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (125 West 43 Street) in January 2014, where it has since broken all box office records and recently became the highest grossing production in the Theatre's history.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records) won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl. In addition to the current Broadway and North American Touring productions, Beautiful is also playing internationally, with productions in Japan, Australia and touring the UK. An Award-winning production recently concluded its run in London's West End after opening on February 25, 2015.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision) and John Miller (Music Coordination).

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is produced on Broadway by Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard A. Smith, Mike Bosner, Harriet N. Leve/Elaine Krauss, Terry Schnuck, Orin Wolf, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Roger Faxon, Larry Magid, Kit Seidel, Lawrence S. Toppall, Fakston Productions/Mary Solomon, William Court Cohen, John Gore, BarLor Productions, Matthew C. Blank, Tim Hogue, Joel Hyatt, Marianne Mills, Michael J. Moritz, Jr., StylesFour Productions, Brunish/Trinchero, and Jeremiah J. Harris.

2018-2019 North American Tour Dates:

Denver, CO - The Ellie - Sept. 4-9, 2018

Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages - Sept. 12-30, 2018

San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre - Oct. 2-7, 2018

Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall - Oct. 9-14, 2018

Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre - Oct. 22-27, 2018

Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - Oct. 30-Nov. 4, 2018

Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - Nov. 6-11, 2018

Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Nov. 13-18, 2018

Washington, DC - National Theatre - Nov. 27-Dec. 30, 2018

Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre - Jan. 1-6, 2019

Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music - Jan. 8-20, 2019

Boston, MA - Boston Opera House - Jan. 29-Feb. 10, 2019

Montreal, PQ - Place de Arts - Feb. 12-17, 2019

State College, PA - Eisenhower Auditorium - Feb. 19-24, 2019

Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall - Feb. 26-March 3, 2019

Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mar. 5-10, 2019

St. Louis, MO - Fabulous Fox - Mar. 12-17, 2019

Kalamazoo, MI - Miller Auditorium - Mar. 19-24, 2019

Hartford, CT - The Bushnell - Mar. 26-31, 2019

Columbia, SC - Koger Center - Apr. 2-7, 2019

Wichita, KS - Century II Concert Hall - May 15-19, 2019

Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy Hall - June 12-16, 2019

Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House - June 18-23, 2019

Additional engagements to be announced

