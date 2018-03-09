Duncan Sheik and Sara Bareilles Are Working on an ALICE IN WONDERLAND Broadway Show

Mar. 9, 2018  

Duncan Sheik and Sara Bareilles are both highly successful writers and composers, and now it appears they're teaming up to bring their combined talent to Broadway. Sheik announced on Twitter that the pair are working on an adaptation of ALICE IN WONDERLAND mentioning 'next year' as a timeframe.

It's unclear how far along Sheik and Bareilles are on the project, and since both are balancing very busy careers, it could be a while.

Duncan Sheik is perhaps best known as the Tony and Grammy winning composer behind SPRING AWAKENING. As mentioned, he also wrote the music and lyrics for AMERICAN PSYCHO.

Bareilles is an award-winning pop artist who recently set her sights on Broadway with the now hit musical WAITRESS. Not content to stay behind the scenes, Bareilles took a turn in the starring role and recently returned following critical acclaim.

Photos: Duncan Sheik by Jessica Fallon Gordon; Sara Bareilles by Walter McBride


