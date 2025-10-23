Duke Ellington’s “Such Sweet Thunder” is Coming to Symphony Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Duke Ellington Center for the Arts, in association with The American Tap Dance Foundation, will present a spectacular evening celebrating the life and music of jazz legend Duke Ellington.

Musical Director Eli Yamin and The Duke Ellington Center Big Band, a dynamic 15-piece ensemble, will be joined by an extraordinary lineup of dancers, musicians, and vocalists including Mark Mindek, AC Lincoln, Karen Callaway Williams, DeWitt Fleming Jr., Antoinette Montague, Max Pollak, Valerie Levine, Miles Purinton, Karyn Tomczak & the Precision Dancers, and the Big Apple Ballroom Studio Dancers, all bringing Ellington’s sound and spirit to vivid life.

Audiences will experience the rarely heard complete performance of Such Sweet Thunder — Ellington’s twelve-part jazz suite inspired by the works of William Shakespeare and co-composed with Billy Strayhorn in just three weeks. This dazzling work transforms Shakespeare’s drama, wit, and poetry into bold, swinging jazz.

Duke Ellington’s Such Sweet Thunder is directed by Mercedes Ellington, Duke Ellington’s granddaughter, and Tony Waag, Founding Director of the American Tap Dance Foundation. This unforgettable evening promises a fusion of jazz, dance, and holiday spirit, celebrating Duke Ellington’s boundless creativity and cultural impact.