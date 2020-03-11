Drew Gasparini to Release New Album WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE Featuring Bonnie Milligan, Colton Ryan and More
Today it was announced that Concord Theatricals and Craft Recordings will release composer Drew Gasparini's album, We Aren't Kids Anymore (Original Studio Cast), a new theatrical song cycle that Concord Theatricals will also license worldwide for live performance by professional and amateur theatres.
We Aren't Kids Anymore explores the collision of artistic expression and the realities of growing up. How do we hold on to our childhood dreams and ideals as adult disillusionment sets in? How do we sustain life as artists without settling for others' definitions of success? And how do we recover when we lose those battles? These songs were born of Gasparini's journey forging a creative path and navigating the world at large, and his desire to offer empathy and hope to everyone doing the same.
"The process of writing, developing and recording this song cycle has been one of those special, collaborative artistic experiences: meaningful, fun, cathartic and personal to all involved," said Drew Gasparini. "Our hope is that it will likewise become a meaningful, personal experience for anyone who listens to the album or sees the show. I'm so grateful to the Concord team for helping us to tell these stories and connect with other storytellers on a much larger platform."
The first two digital singles from this deeply personal new album will be released on March 27 ("When I Go") and on April 3 ("On The Edge"), followed by the digital release of the full album on April 10, 2020.
The album will feature vocals from Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Colton Ryan (Girl from the North Country).
The release will be celebrated with two staged concerts at SubCulture (45 Bleecker Street, New York, NY) on Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets for these shows can be purchased now at www.subculturenewyork.com. Full casting for these concerts will be announced soon.
Theatres interested in licensing the show for performance should visit concordtheatricals.com.
The album is produced by Justin Goldner for Funky Butter Productions, Drew Gasparini and Erica Rotstein, and made possible thanks to the support of Executive Producers Bobbie Theodore and Jana Shea. Orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by Justin Goldner and Drew Gasparini. Album musicians are Natalie Tenenbaum, Jake Goldbas, Drew Gasparini, Geoff Countryman and Justin Goldner.
Track list:
HELLO MY NAME IS DREW
ON THE EDGE
DANNY & ANDREW
TURN THE PAGE
I WISH I NEVER MET YOU
THE THING I LIKE THE MOST ABOUT NEW YORK
SOMETHING GOOD
LITTLE SISTER
FAKING COOL
I'M NOT FALLING FOR THAT
ON AND ON AND ON
THE ESSENCE OF GEORGE
WHAT THE HELL AM I DOING WITH MY LIFE?
CAUGHT IN A LOOP
MOM COULD PLAY GUITAR
SNOW
WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE
I'LL STICK AROUND
WHEN I GO
