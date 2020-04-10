Dreamcast of the Week: The Oklahoma! Dreamcast List Has Been Posted!

Click Here for More Articles on Dreamcast of the Week

We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Oklahoma! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!

What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!

This week marks one year since the recent revival of Oklahoma! opened and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!

Reeve Carney as Curly McLain

Izzy McCalla as Laurey Williams

Jordan Fisher as Will Parker

Ashley Park as Ado Annie

Beth Leavel as Aunt Eller

Andre de Shields as Andrew Carnes

Jeremy Jordan as Jud Fry

Antonio Cipriano as Ali Hakim





