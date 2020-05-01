Download Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan's Cover of 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan recently took to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress. McPhee shared that they posted it as a tribute to those who are working through the health crisis.

Now their cover is available as a free download. Visit Soundcloud to download the track!

Check out the original video below!

If you are someone who has not missed a day of work, putting yourself or your family at risk, we dedicate this to you. You matter.



? @JeremyMJordan pic.twitter.com/oTwvjVE6B6 - Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) April 29, 2020





