Dorian Harewood Will Perform One-Night-Only Concert to Benefit Wildfire Victims

54 Below will present Dorian Harewood “Songs from the Brill Building” on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, 7 p.m. for his one-night only concert to benefit the families of the Altadena, CA community devastated by the recent California wildfires in conjunction with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort).

“When I saw the widespread devastation in Altadena, where my family lost their homes and their most treasured life-time possessions, I wanted to offer my help and support to the community,” commented Dorian Harwood.

“I've decided to partner with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) who works to help the most vulnerable families rebuild with comprehensive disaster case management support, cash assistance, debris removal, and so much more. All of my proceeds from the concert will be donated in support of the humanitarian organization's response to helping families during this most challenging time,” continued Harwood.

Harewood's concert pays tribute to the legendary songs influenced by New York's iconic Brill Building. The Brill Building was home to the music industry offices and studios where some of the most popular American songs were written. It is considered as probably the most prestigious address in New York for music business professionals and the center of the American music industry that dominated the pop charts in the early 1960s.

“Bringing this show to 54 BELOW seems like the perfect moment in time to spread some love. The Brill Building was the epicenter for American music creativity. It ushered in a golden age of iconic songs,” says Harewood.

Harewood will present a reflective and beautifully diverse set of melodies such as “One Fine Day” (The Shirelles), “Make It Easy on Yourself” (Jerry Butler), “Stand By Me” (Ben E. King), “On Broadway” (The Drifters), “What The World Needs Now Is Love” (Jackie DeShannon), “Love Potion No. 9” (The Clovers), “Breaking Up Is Hard Do” (Neil Sedaka), and “I'm a Believer” (Neil Diamond).

A special moment of the concert will include Harwood debuting an original song he has written, titled “Off Rhythm.”

Dorian will be joined on stage by Musical Director Tony Daniels; Greg Germann on drums and percussion; Eamon Rayhn on bass; Gabriel Aldort on keyboard and vocalists Steffani Bennett and Lorriane Ferro.



“We are so grateful to Mr. Harewood for his generous support of families in Altadena who are impacted by the devastating wildfires. Through a network of case managers working throughout Los Angeles County, CORE will utilize the infrastructure that we've built to support over the long-term those impacted by the fires to rebuild their lives,” said Ann Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, CORE. “Our work is focused on delivering immediate support to vulnerable families and individuals displaced by the fires, while also laying the groundwork for years to come to strengthen neighborhoods that are the most marginalized.”